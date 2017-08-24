5 charged in cocaine bust - WSMV Channel 4

5 charged in cocaine bust

Posted: Updated:
Corey Higgins (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Corey Higgins (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
David Woods (Source: Metro Nashville PD) David Woods (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Donald Hockett (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Donald Hockett (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Michael Shepherd (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Michael Shepherd (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Thomas Crowder Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Thomas Crowder Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of five men and the seizure of a kilo of cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3300 block of West Hamilton Avenue on Thursday.

Police said the cocaine was found in a pickup truck parked behind the house. Marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and more cocaine were found inside the house.

Thomas Crowder and Corey Higgins, both convicted cocaine felons, are charged with engaging in a drug conspiracy.

Donald Hockett, David Woods and Michael Shepherd were also arrested on drug and gun charges. Hockett is also a convicted cocaine felon.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.