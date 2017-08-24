5 charged in cocaine bust

A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of five men and the seizure of a kilo of cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3300 block of West Hamilton Avenue on Thursday.

Police said the cocaine was found in a pickup truck parked behind the house. Marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and more cocaine were found inside the house.

Thomas Crowder and Corey Higgins, both convicted cocaine felons, are charged with engaging in a drug conspiracy.

Donald Hockett, David Woods and Michael Shepherd were also arrested on drug and gun charges. Hockett is also a convicted cocaine felon.

