Meeting planned to discuss Greer Stadium redevelopment

Greer Stadium was the home of the Nashville Sounds until 2014. (WSMV)

Nashville developers who want to redevelop the old Greer Stadium have been at odds with some city leaders and groups who want to preserve history. But they said there’s misinformation out there they want the chance to clear up, particularly how the proposal affects the area’s African American roots.

Some groups are concerned that redeveloping Greer Stadium means messing with historic Fort Negley next door, so developers want to meet with residents next week about their plan.

Cloud Hill Partnership plans to turn the broken and abandoned area into a mixed-use space for people to live, work and shop. For some South Nashville residents, that means pricing out longtime neighbors.

“Their target community for what is being planned, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be people that already live here,” said Chelsea Velaga, a resident near Fort Negley.

That includes the African American community in Wedgewood Houston. Earlier this month, developers reached out to Equity Alliance, a nonprofit group focused on getting people of color involved in what’s happening in government.

“We kind of see a trend happening in Nashville where when it comes to development of things that happen in communities of color that the people aren’t approached first. It’s this make a move and ask questions later,” said Charlane Oliver, president of Equity Alliance in Nashville.

Oliver said Cloud Hill asked the group to host a feedback meeting on Aug. 29, hoping to address misinformation about the plans and backlash surrounding historic Fort Negley.

“Former slaves have fought here. They died here and they fought on the right side of history, and we don’t want that to be encroached on in development,” Oliver said.

The city must finish a land study before anything happens here. And it’s far from a done deal.

While the developers wait, Cloud Hill architect Clay Adkisson said they want to hear from African American residents on how to honor the area’s history.

“For us to be able to go out and start talking to the community now is an added opportunity for us to get some feedback on what the community wants to see here,” Adkisson said.

The public meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the First Baptist Church Capitol Hill on Rosa Parks Boulevard. Developers said they plan to hold community feedback meetings every week.

