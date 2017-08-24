Councilwoman: Davidson Co. Election administrator should resign

A mother's grieving after her son's abrupt passing at just 47-year-old. On top of it, she's struggling to get closure, and it's all because she can't get a very important paper.More >>
A Metro Councilwoman said Jeff Roberts should resign from his position as Davidson County Election Administrator.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County can be heard in audio, obtained by the News 4 I-Team, discussing threatening letters sent anonymously to his critics.More >>
Nashville developers who want to redevelop the old Greer Stadium have been at odds with some city leaders and groups who want to preserve history. But they said there’s misinformation out there they want the chance to clear up, particularly how the proposal affects the area’s African American roots.More >>
A Nashville activist and Antifa member is speaking out about his experience at the Charlottesville, VA, rally earlier this month.More >>
Police in Columbia are searching for a teen who has been missing since Thursday morning.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in Green Hills. The 911 came in around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Police are searching for two men who held a gas station worker at gunpoint in south Nashville overnight.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry and several partners launched Better Cities for Pets on Thursday. The program will work to create pet-friendly areas as the city grows and more animals are adopted.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe joined Philips officials for the announcement on Thursday.More >>
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple said while they aren't very religious, they spotted a spiritual image in their baby's sonogram that's giving them a sense of relief.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
It's the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl and police still have no suspects.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
Let’s face it. We’ve all dreamed about what we would do if we won the lottery. But be glad you didn't win.More >>
