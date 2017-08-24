Nashville Antifa member says movement growing

Corey Lemley is a member of the Antifa, or anti-fascist movement. (WSMV)

A Nashville activist and Antifa member is speaking out about his experience at the Charlottesville, VA, rally earlier this month.

He said the local Antifa movement is growing after the violent protests.

Corey Lemley describes Antifa, or the anti-fascist movement as a political stance.

“We are a response to fascism and racism, xenophobia, transphobia, homophobia,” he told News 4. “We are a response, a reaction to that.”

Lemley said he took pride in fighting off white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville. He and the other Antifa supporters believe it takes more than peaceful protests to shut down those types of rallies.

“The buck should stop with us,” Lemley said. “We shouldn’t just leave it up to marginalized groups and subjugated groups to fight these wars on their own.”

Lemley is also taking heat for a Facebook video he posted during the rally showing his confrontation with a photographer. Lemley is seen hitting the man’s camera with a stick and bragging about it afterward.

“His camera was in the face of one of our comrades who was bleeding,” Lemley added. “We asked him politely to step back. He wouldn’t get out of their way so we had to do the most effective way to make sure these people were attended to.”

