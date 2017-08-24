Columbia police searching for missing teen - WSMV Channel 4

Columbia police searching for missing teen

Kevontis Williams (Source: Columbia PD) Kevontis Williams (Source: Columbia PD)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Columbia are searching for a teen who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Police said 16-year-old Kevontis Williams went to a store around 10:15 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Williams is 6’ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Columbia police at 931-560-1670.

