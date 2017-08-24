New program aims to make Nashville more pet friendly

Nashville is on its way to becoming a more pet-friendly city.

Mayor Megan Barry and several partners launched Better Cities for Pets on Thursday. The program will work to create pet-friendly areas as the city grows and more animals are adopted.

About 3,000 dogs are family pets in Nashville alone.

“In Nashville alone there are more than 10,000 pets who deserve a loving home and who need it every year,” Barry said.

The Nashville Farmers Market will be one of the first pet-friendly areas.

For the rest of the week, the new program will be building feeding stations around the city and covering adoption fees at Metro Animal Care and Control, Nashville Humane Association and Williamson County Animal Center.

