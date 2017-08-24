Philips to bring 800 jobs to Middle TN

Technology company Philips will bring approximately 800 new jobs to the Nashville region.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe joined Philips officials for the announcement on Thursday.

“In today’s economy, global businesses can choose to grow or expand anywhere in the world. More international companies like Philips are deciding to invest and create jobs in Tennessee because of the policies we’ve put into place with the help of the General Assembly,” Haslam said in a release. “Philips’ investment in Middle Tennessee continues our state’s strong growth trajectory and moves us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“The trip Gov. Haslam and TNECD took to Amsterdam to meet with Philips executives in June confirms that we will travel the globe to recruit exceptional international companies such as Philips. I’m pleased to welcome Philips to the Middle Tennessee region and look forward to the impact approximately 800 well-paying jobs will have on our state,” Rolfe said in a release.

Philips will bring key business functions from several areas of the company to the Nashville area.

