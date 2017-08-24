Knife-wielding man accused of threatening bouncer on Lower Broadway

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a bouncer with a knife in downtown Nashville on Monday.

The suspect, 31-year-old Daniel Albright, was reportedly kicked out of The Valentine on Broadway after harassing another man's wife.

The bouncer said he escorted Albright out of the bar.

According to the police report, Albright returned to the bar 10 minutes later and told the security guard, "You messed up."

That's when Albright allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and pointed it toward the victim.

Police said the bouncer, who "was in a state of fear," grabbed Albright and threw him to the ground.

Albright injured his head during the incident. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Albright is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $15,000.

