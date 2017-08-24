“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.

“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.

Second lawsuit filed in connection to alleged rape at Brentwood Academy

A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.

News 4 is interviewing the attorneys involved in the case.

A previously filed lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at the school in 2015. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.