Sen. Alexander discusses Charlottesville, statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest

News 4 spoke to Sen. Lamar Alexander on Thursday just after he finished a private meeting with the Tennessee Restaurant Association focusing on job policies.

News 4 asked a number of questions ranging from Charlottesville to threats of a government shutdown.

Alexander was first asked about Charlottesville and his response to the Democrats demanding that he admonish President Trump's Charlottesville comments like Sen. Bob Corker did.

Alexander said he will let the president and Corker speak for themselves. He said he admonished white supremacy and did again on Thursday.

"They have a right to assemble, but their views are wrong. Their views aren't welcomed; we should say that loud and clear. The Constitution guarantees that we are all Americans without regard to race. It would have been better if President Trump had said that immediately after Charlottesville and stuck to it. I see my job as saying what I think and his job is saying what he thinks," he said.

News 4 also asked Alexander about his stance on whether the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest should be removed from the state Capitol. He said yes.

"There is a place for everybody that was involved in the Civil War, in battlefields, birth sites, museums, but a place of honor like the place in the state Capitol ... ought to be reserved for somebody that inspires all of us and who brings out the best in all of us, somebody like a Howard Baker or Ben Hooks," Alexander said.

News 4 asked the senator his thoughts on the president threatening to shut down the government if a border wall isn't funded.

Alexander said he wasn't elected to shut down the government and is confident they'll make the government work for taxpayers.

