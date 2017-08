Americano Waffles

Waffle Mix Includes:

All purpose flour (225 g)

Whole Egg (2 each)

Buttermilk (170 g)

Milk (170 g)

Sugar(45 g)

Baking powder (7 g)

Vanilla Extract (5 g)

Blended Oil (80 g)

Salt (2g) (small pinch)

Thoroughly whisk all ingredients together until completely mixed.