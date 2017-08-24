Members of Metro Council issue statement on violence in Charlottesville

Leaders on Nashville's Metro Council have come together to issue a statement about the tragic events that unfolded in Charlottesville, VA.

The following statement represents the opinions of council members Sheri Weiner, Dave Rosenberg, Fabian Bedne, Bob Mendes, Jim Shulman, Colby Sledge, Mina Johnson, Scott Davis, John Cooper, Karen Johnson, Sharon Hurt, DeCosta Hastings, Nancy VanReece, Jeremy Elrod, Freddie O’Connell, Nick Leonardo, Brett Withers, Anthony Davis, Bill Pridemore, Doug Pardue, Jeff Syracuse, Burkley Allen, Davette Blalock, Angie Henderson, Steve Glover, Kathleen Murphy, Robert Swope, Brenda Haywood, Kevin Rhoten, Tanaka Vercher, Mary Carolyn Roberts, Mike Freeman, Erica Gilmore and Larry Hagar.

We are outraged at and alarmed by the increasing prominence of hateful ideologies that led to the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia the weekend of August 12.

Heather Heyer died because she rose to speak out on behalf of those being maligned and targeted. Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates died while working to protect the public peace in Charlottesville. Countless others were injured at the hands of violent extremists. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of Ms. Heyer, Lt Cullen and Trooper Berke.

To the community of Charlottesville, we offer our resolve to help find ways to change the direction of our country’s conversation, from divisive, disruptive and inflammatory rhetoric -- even to the point of murder -- to a more peaceful exchange of ideas to solve problems.

While what we saw in Charlottesville was an intense manifestation of a truly heinous movement, it is sadly not an isolated incident. Increasingly, white supremacists, whether referred to as Nazis, the KKK, or white nationalists, have become emboldened in their efforts to spread their propaganda of hatred, racism and bigotry. Anonymous internet chatter has become an open call to disparage and eliminate anyone who is perceived as 'different,' whether due to race, religion, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation and/or national origin.

This is absolutely unacceptable in a civil society, and we in Nashville won’t stand for it. Let us be clear: our neighbors are under threat, and silence is no longer an option. When people in our cities are being attacked in word and deed, deference is ill-advised and short-sighted.

The Council continues to study and enact legislation that is borne of this conviction. It is the responsibility of all citizens to speak up and say no to racism, bigotry and hatred. No, we will not let your hateful ideologies tarnish our great city and wonderful country.

Hate has no place in the friendly and diverse melting pot that Nashville and America are. We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all people are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And, by definition, it’s simply un-American to suggest otherwise.