Man injured in fall at Green Hills construction site

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in Green Hills.

The 911 came in around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at 2400 Crestmoor Rd.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

