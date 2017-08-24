Fort Louise's Hashbrown Waffles

STATION 1 - PREP/COOK

Waffle:

· Shred and steam potatoes

· Mix cream and eggs, salt and pepper together and pour over potatoes and let sit overnight.

· Add shredded gruyere cheese, scallions, and chopped cooked bacon to potato mix.

Hollandaise:

· Over boiling water whisk egg yolks, with lemon and orange juice until frothy and stiff in a metal mixing bowl.

· Slowly drizzle in clarified butter until fully incorporated and silky smooth and add seasoning.

STATION 2 - PLATING

· Heat waffle iron and spray with pan spray. Add 1/2 of the waffle mix to hot iron and cook for approximately 4-6 minutes until crisp on the outside and hot and soft on the inside.

· Poach to eggs to desired doneness.

· Place warm waffle on plate and top with 2 poached eggs, hollandaise and shaved scallions