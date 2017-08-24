Fort Louise's Hashbrown Waffles
STATION 1 - PREP/COOK
Waffle:
· Shred and steam potatoes
· Mix cream and eggs, salt and pepper together and pour over potatoes and let sit overnight.
· Add shredded gruyere cheese, scallions, and chopped cooked bacon to potato mix.
Hollandaise:
· Over boiling water whisk egg yolks, with lemon and orange juice until frothy and stiff in a metal mixing bowl.
· Slowly drizzle in clarified butter until fully incorporated and silky smooth and add seasoning.
STATION 2 - PLATING
· Heat waffle iron and spray with pan spray. Add 1/2 of the waffle mix to hot iron and cook for approximately 4-6 minutes until crisp on the outside and hot and soft on the inside.
· Poach to eggs to desired doneness.
· Place warm waffle on plate and top with 2 poached eggs, hollandaise and shaved scallions