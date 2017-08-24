Fort Louise's Hashbrown Waffles - WSMV Channel 4

Fort Louise's Hashbrown Waffles

Posted: Updated:

Fort Louise's Hashbrown Waffles

STATION 1 - PREP/COOK
Waffle:
·    Shred and steam potatoes
·    Mix cream and eggs, salt and pepper together and pour over potatoes and let sit overnight.
·    Add shredded gruyere cheese, scallions, and chopped cooked bacon to potato mix.
Hollandaise:
·    Over boiling water whisk egg yolks, with lemon and orange juice until frothy and stiff in a metal mixing bowl.
·    Slowly drizzle in clarified butter until fully incorporated and silky smooth and add seasoning.
STATION 2 - PLATING
·    Heat waffle iron and spray with pan spray. Add 1/2 of the waffle mix to hot iron and cook for approximately 4-6 minutes until crisp on the outside and hot and soft on the inside.
·    Poach to eggs to desired doneness.
·    Place warm waffle on plate and top with 2 poached eggs, hollandaise and shaved scallions

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.