Concerns raised about conditions inside Nashville fire hall

It's a 24/7 job that requires a home away from home, but are the living quarters for emergency responders putting them at risk?

News 4 is investigating new health concerns inside Nashville fire halls.

This time, News 4 found something that one captain says is making his firefighters sick.

Twenty-five people live and work at Nashville Fire Hall 27. From the outside, it looks perfectly fine.

It wasn't until News 4 started requesting emails that we learned that's not the case inside.

Last week, News 4 showed you pictures of the apparent mold inside Nashville Fire Hall 32.

News 4 started asking questions, and now, the fire department is taking action. They have launched an investigation and say if it is mold, they will get it out.

We decided to keep digging and requested emails regarding the alleged mold.

Instead, we found a problem in a different building - Fire Hall 27.

According to Capt. Glen Crowell, it's fungal growth. He sent an email in July saying the following:

When asbestos was found in the floor tiles, I was told after removal that LL AC ducts would be cleaned before we moved back in. It is obvious that did not happen. Having one member of our crew off sick because of respiratory issues, and others not feeling well, I feel this is a health issue that should be addressed.

Metro Council member Jeremy Elrod represents this district.

"If they knew about it when they closed down the first time, it should have been taken care of then," he said.

Elrod said the asbestos was removed in June 2016, meaning the firefighters have been living with the alleged fungus for over a year.

"They already work in an extremely dangerous job, and they shouldn't have to worry about going just literally to the office every day that they're to be sitting in their fire hall getting sick," Elrod said.

Nashville fire officials declined News 4's request for an interview last week and again on Wednesday.

Instead, they sent a statement saying none of the employees at station 27 filed any mold exposure claims and that their preliminary report does not show any signs of mold.

"We want to make it clear that we are concerned with our health just as much as we are concerned for the health of the citizens we serve," said the statement.

When News 4 showed up on Wednesday, we found crews pumping whatever is in the air ducts out. They said they have cleared two out of the three air ducts and will be back on Friday to clean the last one.

Meanwhile, the fire department said they are still waiting on a final report, which could take up to 10 days.

Mark Young, the president of the Nashville Firefighters Union, is also weighing in.

Young says that after receiving complaints from firefighters in 2011, the union paid for its own mold tests at all of the city's fire halls. According to Young, when their reports came back, the city removed the mold their tests revealed.

In response to News 4's recent stories, he is now calling on the city to take action more often.

"I think some air testing should be done. I don't know how often, but often enough to if there's something there to get it corrected," Young said.

News 4 plans on staying on top of this issue. We will let you know when the final reports are released.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.