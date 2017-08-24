Tad Cummins claims he isn't being allowed to meet privately with attorneys

Continuing coverage in the arrested of Tad Cummins, who kidnapped a Maury County student on March 13.More >>
Leaders on Nashville's Metro Council have come together to issue a statement about the tragic events that unfolded in Charlottesville, VA on Aug. 12.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in Green Hills. The 911 came in around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.More >>
It's a 24/7 job that requires a home away from home, but are the living quarters for emergency responders putting them at risk?More >>
Police are searching for two men who held a gas station worker at gunpoint in south Nashville overnight.More >>
Federal prosecutors say it's up to former teacher Tad Cummins to request a move to another prison if he wants better access to his attorneys.More >>
A Marine from Tennessee who was killed during World War II is being laid to rest.More >>
A family that sued after the arrests of three children at a Tennessee elementary school has accepted a settlement totaling $86,500 from local governments.More >>
LG Electronics Inc. is breaking ground at the Tennessee site of the South Korean appliance maker's first washing machine plant in the United States.More >>
U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson will be the keynote speakers this year at the governor's annual conference.More >>
Police have arrested a fourth suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.More >>
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple said while they aren't very religious, they spotted a spiritual image in their baby's sonogram that's giving them a sense of relief.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
It's the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl and police still have no suspects.More >>
The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >>
