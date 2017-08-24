Tad Cummins claims he isn't being allowed to meet privately with attorneys

Federal prosecutors say it's up to former teacher Tad Cummins to request a move to another prison if he wants better access to his attorneys.

Cummins is accused of taking a 15-year-old student on a cross-country trip.

Earlier this month, he asked to be released from prison, saying he wasn't being allowed to meet privately with his attorneys.

The prosecution says Cummins has been transported to Nashville twice for private meetings.

The motion also claims Cummins can request to move to a different facility for better representation, but he refuses to do so.

At this time, no hearings have been scheduled to address his possible release.

His trial is set to begin in January 2018.

