Family accepts $86K settlement in students arrest lawsuit

A video that surfaced on YouTube of a fight that led to several elementary school students being arrested is gaining national attention.

A video that surfaced on YouTube of a fight that led to several elementary school students being arrested is gaining national attention.

The video posted online shows two younger children punching a child walking while others appear to be egging the children on. (WSMV)

The video posted online shows two younger children punching a child walking while others appear to be egging the children on. (WSMV)

Students as young as 8 were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro because of what they allegedly didn’t do during a fight.

Students as young as 8 were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro because of what they allegedly didn’t do during a fight.

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last week. (WSMV)

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last week. (WSMV)

Parent wants answers after children arrested at Murfreesboro elementary school

Parent wants answers after children arrested at Murfreesboro elementary school

The officers involved in the investigation that led to the arrests of 10 students at Hobgood Elementary School have been disciplined.

The officers involved in the investigation that led to the arrests of 10 students at Hobgood Elementary School have been disciplined.

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in April 2016. (WSMV)

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in April 2016. (WSMV)

Lawmakers are calling the arrests of five elementary school students in Murfreesboro “inexcusable.”

Lawmakers are calling the arrests of five elementary school students in Murfreesboro “inexcusable.”

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last week. (WSMV)

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last week. (WSMV)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A family that sued after the arrests of three children at a Tennessee elementary school has accepted a settlement totaling $86,500 from local governments.

The lawsuit was filed by parents of students who were arrested in April 2016 following an off-campus bullying incident. The arrests of the African-American children at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro - some hauled off in handcuffs - drew outrage.

The charges against the children were dismissed in June 2016.

The Daily News Journal reports the Murfreesboro government will pay a total of $85,000, including $27,000 for plaintiff's attorney Darryl South, while the Rutherford County government pays $1,500.

The lawsuit also named four Murfreesboro police supervisors, claiming they failed to administer department policy. The settlement agreement states the city denies liability "for any alleged unconstitutional acts."

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.