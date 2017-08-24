Senators, ex-UT football player to headline governor's event - WSMV Channel 4

Senators, ex-UT football player to headline governor's event

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Bill Haslam Gov. Bill Haslam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson will be the keynote speakers this year at the governor's annual conference.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says Johnson will speak during a luncheon on Oct. 26. Alexander and Corker will participate in a panel discussion on Oct. 27 moderated by Gov. Bill Haslam.

This year's conference will take place at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Johnson's right arm was paralyzed during a tackle during a game in 2006. Johnson now travels across the world to motivate others with his story. He has a master's degree in sports psychology from the University of Tennessee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.