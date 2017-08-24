Senators, ex-UT football player to headline governor's event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson will be the keynote speakers this year at the governor's annual conference.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says Johnson will speak during a luncheon on Oct. 26. Alexander and Corker will participate in a panel discussion on Oct. 27 moderated by Gov. Bill Haslam.

This year's conference will take place at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Johnson's right arm was paralyzed during a tackle during a game in 2006. Johnson now travels across the world to motivate others with his story. He has a master's degree in sports psychology from the University of Tennessee.

