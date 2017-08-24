Funeral set Friday for Tennessee Marine killed in WWII

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Marine from Tennessee who was killed during World War II is being laid to rest.

The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services says in a news release that a funeral will be held Friday for Cpl. Henry Andregg Jr. at the Reed Funeral Home in his hometown of Whitwell. A graveside service will follow at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

The statement says Andregg was 22 when he was presumably killed during the Battle of Tarawa in November 1943 in the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific Ocean. His remains were kept in an unidentified grave in Honolulu until they were exhumed last October by the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The remains were identified in May through DNA analysis.

Andregg is survived by four nieces and two nephews.

