4th suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb University

According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."More >>
According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."More >>
Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.More >>
Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A Marine from Tennessee who was killed during World War II is being laid to rest.More >>
A Marine from Tennessee who was killed during World War II is being laid to rest.More >>
A family that sued after the arrests of three children at a Tennessee elementary school has accepted a settlement totaling $86,500 from local governments.More >>
A family that sued after the arrests of three children at a Tennessee elementary school has accepted a settlement totaling $86,500 from local governments.More >>
LG Electronics Inc. is breaking ground at the Tennessee site of the South Korean appliance maker's first washing machine plant in the United States.More >>
LG Electronics Inc. is breaking ground at the Tennessee site of the South Korean appliance maker's first washing machine plant in the United States.More >>
U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson will be the keynote speakers this year at the governor's annual conference.More >>
U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson will be the keynote speakers this year at the governor's annual conference.More >>
Police have arrested a fourth suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.More >>
Police have arrested a fourth suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.More >>
Many of us heard thunder and saw lightning when severe storms moved through Tuesday night, but when two high school soccer coaches disagreed over a weather game delay, it turned into trouble.More >>
Many of us heard thunder and saw lightning when severe storms moved through Tuesday night, but when two high school soccer coaches disagreed over a weather game delay, it turned into trouble.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
Michael Wayne McNeil was last seen around 8:30 p.m. wearing an orange jumpsuit, a black and gray hat and white shoes.More >>
Michael Wayne McNeil was last seen around 8:30 p.m. wearing an orange jumpsuit, a black and gray hat and white shoes.More >>
Police are searching for two men who held a gas station worker at gunpoint in south Nashville overnight.More >>
Police are searching for two men who held a gas station worker at gunpoint in south Nashville overnight.More >>
We are just hours away from the $700 million Powerball jackpot announcement. Many are excited for the big reveal, but for a lottery winner, what comes after the screaming and celebrating? How do you ensure money takes care of your family for generations and bad decisions aren't made? Experts weigh in.More >>
We are just hours away from the $700 million Powerball jackpot announcement. Many are excited for the big reveal, but for a lottery winner, what comes after the screaming and celebrating? How do you ensure money takes care of your family for generations and bad decisions aren't made? Experts weigh in.More >>
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >>
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >>
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple said while they aren't very religious, they spotted a spiritual image in their baby's sonogram that's giving them a sense of relief.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple said while they aren't very religious, they spotted a spiritual image in their baby's sonogram that's giving them a sense of relief.More >>
It's the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing.More >>
It's the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl and police still have no suspects.More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl and police still have no suspects.More >>
The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >>
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >>