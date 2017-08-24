4th suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb University

Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.

Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.

Two men arrested in connection to Lipscomb University carjacking

Two men arrested in connection to Lipscomb University carjacking

Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.

Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.

According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."

According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of the victim's car with a handgun and told her to get out of the car. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."

Police released this photo of the suspects. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police released this photo of the suspects. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have arrested a fourth suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.

Phantajia Green, 16, is being charged with robbery-carjacking in juvenile court. He was taken into custody Wednesday night.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 5. The 63-year-old victim had stopped to text a family member in a university parking lot on the 3900 block of Granny White Pike.

According to police, one of the teens tapped the driver's side window of her car with a handgun and told her to get out. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."

The victim them got out of her car, which is when one of the teens told her to run. She called police from a nearby home.

Javontae Williams, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning at a relative's home on 22nd Avenue North.

Two other suspects, 18-year-olds Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, were arrested the weekend of Aug. 12.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Phantajia Green, 16, the 4th & final suspect in the 8/5 armed carjacking on Lipscomb campus, arrested last night--charged at Juvenile Court. pic.twitter.com/wF0SGt2B9t — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.