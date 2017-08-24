4th suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb University - WSMV Channel 4

4th suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb University

Phantajia Green (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Phantajia Green (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested a fourth suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.

Phantajia Green, 16, is being charged with robbery-carjacking in juvenile court. He was taken into custody Wednesday night.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 5. The 63-year-old victim had stopped to text a family member in a university parking lot on the 3900 block of Granny White Pike.

According to police, one of the teens tapped the driver's side window of her car with a handgun and told her to get out. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."

The victim them got out of her car, which is when one of the teens told her to run. She called police from a nearby home.

Javontae Williams, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning at a relative's home on 22nd Avenue North.

Two other suspects, 18-year-olds Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, were arrested the weekend of Aug. 12.

