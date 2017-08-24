Soccer match prompts debate over how to handle severe weather during games

The storms blew through during the game on Tuesday night. (WSMV)

Many of us heard thunder and saw lightning when severe storms moved through Tuesday night, but when two high school soccer coaches disagreed over a weather game delay, it turned into trouble.

The incident happened at a match between Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and Smith County High School in Carthage.

During the game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, severe storms were headed that way.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy soccer coach Justin Berry was so frustrated after the match that he sent an email about it to the local newspaper, and it's prompting a debate over how to handle severe weather during high school sporting events.

"If there's a storm coming, I definitely wouldn't want my child out on the field," said soccer parent Brittany Millsaps.

Berry abruptly ended the match against Smith County with concerns over approaching severe weather.

The coach took matters into his own hands after the two referees and Smith County coach Nicholas Bussell kept playing, but now, the TSSAA is looking into whether rules were violated.

"One team said that they saw lightning ... then you have the other team that said they did not see any lightning, did not hear any thunder ... so we've got to make a determination as to who's telling us the truth," said Bernard Childress, executive director of the TSSAA.

It's possible both are telling the truth. Crenshaw said he's still gathering statements from the referees, but he's questioning why they didn't just suspend the match when Berry made the request.

"Normally, they'll work together, and if a coach walks up to them and says that, I think most officials will take the coach at his or her word and get the kids off the field," Childress said.

News 4 spoke with one Mt. Juliet parent who said he didn't see lightning until after Berry ended the game. He said the storm rolled through just minutes later.

"I respect coach Berry; I like him. I trust his judgment, and I think that's what we have to go on," the parent said.

Meanwhile, Smith County Superintendent Barry Smith defended his coach's decision to keep the players on the field.

"I stand behind my coaches and administration. The game administrator and TSSAA officials were watching the weather closely. TSSAA protocol was followed at all times," Smith said.

Berry declined News 4's request for an interview but said in an email, "I made the call based on detailed weather information we had, at which point, the game did not matter and safety was the only concern."

