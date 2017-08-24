TN claims several Powerball winners; 2 $200,000 tickets sold in Antioch

It's the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing.

$700M jackpot: Here are the winning Powerball numbers

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The Latest: Lottery: Nerves to blame for error on store

Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.

The Tennessee Lottery says 193,147 winning tickets were sold in Tennessee. Five of those are worth $200,000 and another is worth $50,000.

Two of those $200,000 tickets, along with the $50,000 ticket, were all sold in Antioch. The three other $200,000 tickets were sold in Denmark, Knoxville and Arlington.

Those who won $50,000 were able to match four of the five white numbers, along with the Powerball number.

The $200,000 winner used the "power play" option for an extra dollar, which multiplied their winnings.

The huge $758.7 million jackpot was sold in Chicopee, MA. The winner has not yet stepped forward.

The Powerball game has generated over $731 million for education in Tennessee.

