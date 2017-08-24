Inmate remains at large after escaping Hickman County jail

An inmate is on the run after escaping from the Hickman County jail Wednesday night.

Michael Wayne McNeil is believed to have escaped between 6:30 and 7 p.m. H e was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, a black and gray hat and white shoes.

Officials say the 42-year-old may be headed to Lyles, Bon Aqua or Fairview.

McNeil is 6'01" and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about McNeil or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

