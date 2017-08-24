Search ongoing for 2 men who robbed south Nashville gas station

Police are searching for two men who held a gas station worker at gunpoint in south Nashville overnight.

The robbery happened at the Circle K off Nolensville Pike near Glenrose Avenue.

The men approached the clerk while he was outside and held him at gunpoint as they forced him back into the store and made him open the register.

It's not clear just how much money the men were able to get away with before running off.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Officials have not released specific physical descriptions of the gunmen. One of the men was wearing a white shirt, a black hat and black shorts.

Nathan Potts, who works next to the convenience store, said this isn't the first time robbers have hit the area.

"There's been at least more than five, and one at one point, McDonald's got robbed and then they robbed Circle K directly after it," Potts said. "We have had to call the cops numerous occasions. We had to call them twice tonight."

Potts expressed his concerns about the amount of time it takes Metro officers to respond.

"Police response time needs to go up by a long shot. Whenever we call the cops, it's at least 10 to 15 minutes before they show up, even when we say it's urgent," he said.

