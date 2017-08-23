Private memorial to be held for Glen Campbell

A private, invitation-only memorial for Glen Campbell will be held in Nashville on Thursday.

Campbell was buried in Arkansas at a family cemetery the day after his death on Aug. 8.

The Campbell family and many of their closest personal and professional friends were at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night for the ACM Honors. It was the first time the local music community has been able to express their condolences.

Songwriter Jimmy Webb and documentary producer Jane Seymour are in Nashville for the ACM event and the memorial.

