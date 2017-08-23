Search continues for 12-year-old's killer

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

It's been nearly two weeks since the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl and police still have no suspects.

Yhoana Arteaga was found dead in her home Aug. 10, less than an hour after she sent a text to her mother.

The crime scene tape at the home on Old Dickerson Pike is gone. Maintenance crews are removing items from Yhoana’s home.

“She is gone and there is nothing we can do about it,” said Ximena Jimenez, who used to see Yhoana at the bus stop.

“She was shy, but that's what made her nice I guess. She was really nice to everybody. She was happy person,” Ximena said.

Police said Yhoana had stayed home from school the week of Aug. 7 because of a leg injury.

She had lunch with her mother around 12:30 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Yhoana texted her mother to say someone was knocking at the door.

Less than an hour later, Yhoana's mother found her dead.

Police said her clothes were in disarray and she suffered blunt force trauma.

“This is a horrible, brutal thing. I've never seen anything this brutal in my entire career,” said Metro Police Sergeant David Kautzman.

Yhoana was not shot or stabbed and there was no forced entry. Police believe she knew her killer.

“I hurt because who could do that to a little girl, you know?" Ximena said.

Detectives spent days at the home, collecting finger prints and DNA. Now they are just waiting for the results.

Meanwhile, Ximena hopes for justice and a return of normalcy to the neighborhood.

“We can't just live in fear, you know?" she said.

A GoFundMe account has been established in Yhoana’s name. The goal was to raise $10,000 for the family. More than $15,000 has been donated so far.

If you have any information on Yhoana's murder, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

