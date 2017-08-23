Liverpool man continues run across America

Rob Pope is making his way across the country. (WSMV file photo)

Inspired by the movie “Forrest Gump,” a man from Liverpool, England, just keeps running.

News 4 met Rob Pope earlier this year when he came through Nashville, but that was thousands of miles ago.

Pope saw that Tom Hanks movie and didn’t think it was possible to actually run across the country, so he figured he’d try.

More than 7,000 miles later, his doubts are gone.

Pope’s Liverpool laugh was his sole companion on a long and winding road across America. News 4 met him west of Nashville about five months ago.

Four-thousand miles into his trip heading east and Pope hasn’t stopped.

“I hit the ocean then ran all the way to Chicago, 3,000 miles since,” Pope said.

Pope hung out with friendly fans in the bleachers at a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. Then he got back on the road and ran up to Wisconsin.

His pace is 40 miles a day, so in a week he was in Minnesota.

“Then we’ll continue on north to Fargo. Montana down to Oregon, then maybe hit the coast,” Pope said.

Pope is now 7,500 miles and 12 months into his run. He has met generous Americans willing to buy him lunch or give him a place to stay.

But Pope never lets the sights pass him by.

“I’m amazed how green Tennessee is at the moment,” he said.

He also liked the people and the landscape here.

“They call and say, ‘What’s the friendliest state?’ I said, ‘Some places come close, but no state that can top Tennessee,’” Pope said.

When will he stop?

“When I’m tired,” Pope said.

When Pope was in Boston, he signed up for and ran the Boston Marathon. He considered the 26 miles a break from his typical 40 mile a day pace.

