Murfreesboro Road shut down due to ruptured gas line

A section of Murfreesboro Road in Antioch was closed Wednesday night after a gas line ruptured.

According to Metro Police, the rupture was called in just before 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured, but a few residences and businesses in the area were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. Nothing other than the gas line was believed to be damaged.

Crews shut down Murfreesboro Pike in both directions between Hamilton Church Road and Mt. View Road, but police say the gas has been turned off and the roadway is expected to reopen soon.

Both the Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene. Police say the gas company will be on the scene soon to make repairs to the line.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.