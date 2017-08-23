Perry County inmates grow garden, give back to community

In Perry County, jail inmates are giving back and helping feed their community.

Check out this garden grown by the inmates.

They are able to eat their harvest, as well as giving tons of produce away to local residents.

This summer’s harvest includes more than 1,400 watermelons, 900 cantaloupes, and four 18-foot-trailer loads full of sweet corn.

