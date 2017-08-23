So, you won the lottery? Experts weigh in on what to do next

We are just hours away from the $700 million Powerball jackpot announcement.

Many are excited for the big reveal, but for a lottery winner, what comes after the screaming and celebrating? How do you ensure money takes care of your family for generations and bad decisions aren't made? Experts weigh in.

"Would you like a Powerball?" asked a clerk at Thornton's on Charlotte Pike. "Alright, young man. I hope you win!"

The requests to play have been constant.

"Get me $20 worth," said a customer.

"One-hundred-and-ten tickets for a bunch of us at the office!" yelled another.

What's the very first thing you'd do if you won that jackpot?

"I'd probably pass out," laughed Terrance Caughman, speaking from downtown Nashville. "That's a lot of money. I'd buy some land and put my family in a house."

"I'd yell and scream 'woo-hoo!'" Ruth Camann added. "We'd buy a ranch in Nashville."

"Lord have mercy," Chris Dodson said. "I'd pay off half my Visa bill."

What's the second thing you'd do?

"There's a high percentage of lottery winners who don't end up with anything at a later date," said financial advisor Michael Harris.

Harris and attorney David Heller are with Goldman, Harris, Pratt and Associates Wealth Management. They usually deal with sudden inheritances, but they said that advice can go for lottery winners too. They said in both cases, a person needs a team.

"Financial planner, an accountant, an attorney," Heller listed.

"We're going to get an accountant to come together and avoid any tax pitfalls," Harris added.

Harris and Heller said often, these winners end up bombarded with requests for money from extended family members and people with bad investment suggestions. For that reason, they said to stay silent about winnings at least until after payment.

"What you want is somebody who can tell them 'no,'" Harris said.

"For most of our clients, we put the money in a trust to protect it," Heller added. "We make sure people outside the family don't come in and get it. We're going to have ideas and opinions that they never considered or knew that was possible."

Heller advised that between the winning ticket announcement and the payment, that team should get accounts ready for when the money comes in.

"What are your goals and objectives?" Harris asked. "What are we trying to accomplish? What are the right instruments to do that? We play it out on paper. How much cash do you want to set aside for those initial smaller purchases? You want to make sure you're not overspending or extending yourself early on."

"Make sure that the wealth you have stays with you," Heller said. "We make sure it's used the right way and ultimately goes to the right people at the right time."

The two also said to discuss with the accountant whether you want to take that initial lump sum payment or the yearly payments. They said usually it's more beneficial to have the money under your control and get that initial lump sum payment.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.