Despite low unemployment, some industries having trouble finding qualified workers

Tennessee is seeing its lowest unemployment rate ever, right at 3.4 percent.

However, some businesses are having trouble finding qualified workers to fill job openings.

“It’s tough to find people who want to do manual labor anymore,” said Richie Bolin, president of S&W Contracting in Murfreesboro.

Bolin admits that reality makes it harder to grow his business.

“It’s affecting how we're doing business,” he explained. “(We’re) having to turn work away every day because we don't have the people to expand out.”

Other challenges for Bolin are high turnover and competition.

“Right now, there's a lot of robbing from contractor to contractor,” Bolin said. “So, even our competitors, everybody is hiring anyone they can find.”

Bolin is part of the Rutherford County workforce development council. It includes members from several local industries, including construction, manufacturing, technology and health care.

Gail Drye is also part of that council. She is a recruiter for Interim Healthcare.

“Our retention level is at an all-time low,” Drye said. “Finding someone that has the availability, that has the skill set, that has the experience, those are challenges we face on a day-to-day basis.”

Drye said one way they are able to bring in unskilled workers is to train them along the way.

“We’re going to train, equip and give you the resources you need to be successful,” Drye said.

Rutherford County Schools is making it a point to train students for college and career readiness.

The system offers training for 15 different career pathways in career and technical education, and is cranking out future workers for places like Nissan and Bridgestone.

Bolin said in the meantime, “We’re doing the training ourselves. We hire them fresh out of school. They don't have to have the experience, they need to have work ethic.”

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the jobs are out there. Tennessee is one of the leaders in small business growth.

There is a high demand in skilled trades, including plumbers and electricians. The reason is because many of those people are retiring.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says if people would take the time and get the training, they could end up with a job bringing in $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

