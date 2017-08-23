Silver Alert issued for missing Houston Co. man with dementia

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Houston County man who depends on insulin and has dementia.

James Downey, 84, is believed to be heading west on Interstate 40 toward Memphis and Conway, AR.

Officials said Downey was supposed to be heading toward Warren, AR, with his family but the trip was canceled. Downey got away from the family and left in his car.

Downey is 6’1” tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has balding gray hair. He does not have his medicine with him.

He is driving a silver 2013 Dodge sedan with disabled tag 6770DD7.

