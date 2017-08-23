Missing Houston County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled - WSMV Channel 4

Missing Houston County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

James Downey (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office) James Downey (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Houston County man was found safe and is back home. 

James Downey, 84, was believed to be heading west on Interstate 40 toward Memphis and Conway, AR.

Officials said Thursday night that he was back home and safe.

