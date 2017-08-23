Brentwood battle of the badges kicks off

A battle of the badges kicked off in Brentwood on Wednesday.

Law enforcement, firefighters and EMS went head-to-head to see who can donate the most blood over the next two days.

The event is to benefit hospital patients and encourage everyone to get involved and donate.

The team that encourages the most people to donate will be crowned the winner of this friendly competition.

“The winner is the blood supply,” said Deputy Chief David Windrow of the Brentwood Fire Department. “We’re trying to collect 200 units this year.”

The drive is dedicated to 4-month-old Leo Quinius, a recent heart surgery patient.

