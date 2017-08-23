Brentwood battle of the badges kicks off

Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
Tennessee is seeing its lowest unemployment rate ever, right at 3.4 percent. However, some businesses are having trouble finding qualified workers to fill job openings.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Houston County man who depends on insulin and has dementia.More >>
Law enforcement, firefighters and EMS went head-to-head to see who can donate the most blood over the next two days.More >>
Some of the most famous artists in country music history will be at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night for a special awards ceremony.More >>
First Tennessee Park is the new home of Nashville’s first professional soccer team.More >>
The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
State Sen. Mae Beavers is resigning her Senate seat to concentrate on her election campaign for governor next year.More >>
Hours after his irate campaign rally in Phoenix, President Donald Trump is calling Wednesday for national healing.More >>
The attorney for the woman charged in the death of a Metro police officer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf Wednesday morning.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >>
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
You already know 100 people are moving to Nashville every day, but you might not know it's creating a child care crisis.More >>
It can be frustrating to send a text and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.More >>
A teenager who had not been seen for 11 days has emerged on his own from Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park.More >>
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton is facing a backlash for an Instagram post -- later deleted -- that touted the couple's wealth.More >>
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >>
A baby born during a solar eclipse is rare, but for one family, it happened twice.More >>
