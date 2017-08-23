Dolly Parton, George Strait among honorees at ACM Honors

Some of the most famous artists in country music history will be at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night for a special awards ceremony.

Dolly Parton and George Strait are among those who will be honored at the 11th annual ACM Honors.

Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and many more are set to perform at the event, which will be televised next month.

Presenters include Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum and more.

News 4’s Jimmy Carter will be on the red carpet and will have more on this event throughout the night.

