Nashville SC to play inaugural season at Sounds' ballpark

First Tennessee Park is the new home of Nashville’s first professional soccer team.

The Nashville Soccer Club announced plans Wednesday to play its inaugural season at the home of the Nashville Sounds.

The team has also launched the “Plant the Flag Campaign” in an effort to get the city’s support.

“This is professional soccer, and it has arrived,” said Court Jeske, CEO of the Nashville Soccer Club. “Now’s the time for Nashville to get behind its professional soccer team and our club and help us build the club into something Nashville can be proud of, not only for the next few years, but for the next 50 years.”

The team’s inaugural season begins in March of next year. Click here for more information.

