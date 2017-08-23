Beavers resigns senate seat to focus on campaign for governor

Mae Beavers announced she would resign as state senator to concentrate on her campaign for governor. (WSMV)

State Sen. Mae Beavers is resigning her Senate seat to concentrate on her election campaign for governor next year.

Beavers made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday at Mount Juliet City Hall.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that next Wednesday (Aug. 30) at noon, I plan to deliver a letter to Gov. Bill Haslam and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally informing them that I am resigning from the State Senate,” Beavers said at the press conference. “My travels across our state to campaign for governor should not deprive the taxpayers of the 17th Senatorial District of the devoted and consistent conservative representation they have come to expect.”

Since 2003, Beavers has represented the 17th District, currently composed of Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties. Parts of Sumner and Trousdale counties were previously included in the district.

A special election will likely be held later this year to elect a replacement for Beavers. The call for election will occur after the resignation is official.

“It has been an honor to serve in the Tennessee Senate for almost 15 years,” said Beavers. “It is therefore with a heavy heart, but also with great excitement, that I resign my Senate seat and look forward to a new phase in my campaign to be Tennessee’s next governor.”

