Woman pleads not guilty in death of Metro police officer

The attorney for the woman charged in the death of a Metro police officer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf Wednesday morning.

Juli Glisson is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Officer Eric Mumaw.

Mumaw died in February while trying to save Glisson.

Police said Glisson was drunk and suicidal when she allegedly shifted her car into gear, allowing it to roll into the Cumberland River. The car reportedly dragged Mumaw into the water.

Glisson did not appear in court on Wednesday.

