Taylor Swift ends intrigue, announces new album in November

Hours after his irate campaign rally in Phoenix, President Donald Trump is calling Wednesday for national healing.More >>
Hours after his irate campaign rally in Phoenix, President Donald Trump is calling Wednesday for national healing.More >>
The attorney for the woman charged in the death of a Metro police officer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf Wednesday morning.More >>
The attorney for the woman charged in the death of a Metro police officer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf Wednesday morning.More >>
Taylor Swift ended a week of fan frenzy with social media announcement of new album in November.More >>
Taylor Swift ended a week of fan frenzy with social media announcement of new album in November.More >>
The former sheriff of Fentress County has been sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges.More >>
The former sheriff of Fentress County has been sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges.More >>
Sixteen-year-olds Lamerious Collins and Lewis Dawson are both charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of theft over $1,000.More >>
Sixteen-year-olds Lamerious Collins and Lewis Dawson are both charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of theft over $1,000.More >>
Police are still looking for the gunman who robbed a cellphone store in south Nashville last Wednesday.More >>
Police are still looking for the gunman who robbed a cellphone store in south Nashville last Wednesday.More >>
Deputies said the meth lab was inside a car at the Ramblewood Apartments off Highway 48 in Clarksville.More >>
Deputies said the meth lab was inside a car at the Ramblewood Apartments off Highway 48 in Clarksville.More >>
The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.More >>
Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was driving in the northbound lanes and crossed over the center line, hitting a truck head-on in the southbound lanes.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was driving in the northbound lanes and crossed over the center line, hitting a truck head-on in the southbound lanes.More >>