2 teens charged as adults in Hendersonville crime spree

Two teens are being charged as adults for their alleged roles in a crime spree in Hendersonville.

Sixteen-year-olds Lamerious Collins and Lewis Dawson are both charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of theft over $1,000.

Bond amounts for both teens have been set at $250,000. They are being held at the Sumner County jail and are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22.

Two other suspects, Deion Boyd and Traivon Bohannon, were arrested back in June.

Back on June 7, a police officer noticed a car driving suspiciously on West Main Street. The officer realized the car had been reported stolen in Nashville back in May and followed the vehicle until the suspects stopped on Molly Walton Lane and ran into the woods.

About 40 minutes later, a man was carjacked on Chipwood Drive. The victim told police four teens held him at gunpoint and stole his phone and vehicle. Police said the suspects then drove the stolen Honda Civic into Nashville.

The suspects are also believed to have been involved in several car burglaries around the same timeframe.

