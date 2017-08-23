Police looking for suspect in south Nashville robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for suspect in robbery of south Nashville business

Posted:
Police released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are still looking for the gunman who robbed a cellphone store in south Nashville last Wednesday.

The armed suspect came into the MetroPCS on Bell Road around 7 p.m. and demanded money from the register.

Police said the man ran off after taking an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing his hair in a bun and had a True Religion backpack and a black skateboard.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can also text information, along with the word "CASH," to 274637 or submit tips online.

