2 arrested after mobile meth lab found inside car in Clarksville

Two people were arrested after police found a mobile meth lab on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the meth lab was inside a car at the Ramblewood Apartments off Highway 48 in Clarksville.

A deputy was in the area searching for a robbery suspect when he saw two people passed out inside of a car with a hypodermic needle in the console.

Police woke up the two suspects, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Wayne Batson and 32-year-old Joni Sue Batson.

The deputy said he found a one-pot meth lab and a plastic bag with white powder inside car.

Police evacuated the area until a hazmat team was able to contain the scene.

Both suspects were charged with initiation of a process intended to manufacture methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Their bond amounts were both set at $30,000.

