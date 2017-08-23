Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.

Tiffany Ferguson's family shared this photo of her.

Nurse killed in stabbing at Wedgewood condo; police searching for suspect

Christopher McLawhorn, 24, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to Tiffany Ferguson's death.

Several witnesses testified during the hearing Thursday. (WSMV)

Nicholas Dalrymple said he was out with a friend drinking on the sidewalk near Broadway and 3rd Avenue when Christopher McLawhorn came up to join them.

Witness in Nashville nurse's murder case speaks out about suspect

At a press conference Wednesday night, police announced that Christopher McLawhorn had been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in connection with Tiffany Ferguson’s murder on Feb. 28.

Tiffany Ferguson's family shared this photo of her.

While police have a suspect in custody, a lot of questions remain surrounding the death of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson.

It took police five days after Tiffany Ferguson was found dead to arrest her suspected killer.

Police say Christopher McLawhorn is the man seen in surveillance video before Tiffany Ferguson's murder. (WSMV)

Neighbors call it terrifying, and police say it appears totally random. A young woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, and it appears she had never met the killer.

Tiffany Ferguson (right) was stabbed to death in her apartment early Tuesday morning. (Source: The Ferguson Family)

Sister, co-workers of woman murdered at Wedgewood apartments speak out

Tiffany Ferguson's family said they're thankful someone is in custody, but they know it will never bring the 23-year-old back. There are still lots of questions surrounding how Metro police got this far.

Tiffany Ferguson (right) was stabbed to death in her apartment early Tuesday morning. (Source: The Ferguson Family)

Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of Nashville nurse

The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Christopher McLawhorn is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson to death while he was burglarizing her home in February.

McLawhorn appeared in court via video conference and pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and theft.

Detectives believe McLawhorn broke into Ferguson's Wedgewood condo and stabbed her when she woke up and confronted him.

McLawhorn told Judge Steve Dozier that he does not have money to hire an attorney. He was appointed a public defender.

McLawhorn's next court date has been scheduled for Sept. 21.

