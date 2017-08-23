Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of Nashville nurse - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of Nashville nurse

Posted: Updated:
Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The man accused of killing a Nashville nurse was arraigned in a Davidson County courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Christopher McLawhorn is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson to death while he was burglarizing her home in February.

McLawhorn appeared in court via video conference and pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary and theft.

Detectives believe McLawhorn broke into Ferguson's Wedgewood condo and stabbed her when she woke up and confronted him.

McLawhorn told Judge Steve Dozier that he does not have money to hire an attorney. He was appointed a public defender.

McLawhorn's next court date has been scheduled for Sept. 21.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of Nashville nurseMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.