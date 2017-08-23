3rd suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb University

Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.

Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.

Javontae Williams, 20, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a relative's home on 22nd Avenue North. Williams is charged with robbery-carjacking and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Police said they found the victim's Hyundai Sonata in a parking lot on West End Avenue after getting information from Williams.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 5. The 63-year-old victim had stopped to text a family member in a university parking lot on the 3900 block of Granny White Pike.

According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of her car with a handgun and told her to get out. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."

The victim them got out of her car, which is when one of the teens told her to run. She called police from a nearby home.

Two other suspects, 18-year-olds Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, were arrested the weekend of Aug. 12.

A fourth person is still being sought in connection with the case. Detectives have not released this person's name.

3rd suspect in the 8/5 carjacking on Lipscomb campus, Javontae Williams, 20, arrested this morning. Victim's car also recovered today. pic.twitter.com/iPmTkne7Jt — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 23, 2017

