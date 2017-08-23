3rd suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb University - WSMV Channel 4

3rd suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb University

Posted: Updated:
Javontae Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Javontae Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

  • 3rd suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb UniversityMore>>

  • Two men arrested in connection to Lipscomb University carjacking

    Two men arrested in connection to Lipscomb University carjacking

    Saturday, August 12 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-08-12 20:06:41 GMT
    Brendon Prettyman (Credit Metro PD)Brendon Prettyman (Credit Metro PD)

    Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.

    More >>

    Two men were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking that took place last Saturday at Lipscomb University. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, both 18, are jailed and charged with robbery-carjacking. Police say the two men were arrested last night and this morning.

    More >>

  • TBI Most Wanted

    TBI Most Wanted

    Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.

    More >>

    Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.

    More >>
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested a third suspect after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month at Lipscomb University.

Javontae Williams, 20, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a relative's home on 22nd Avenue North. Williams is charged with robbery-carjacking and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Police said they found the victim's Hyundai Sonata in a parking lot on West End Avenue after getting information from Williams.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 5. The 63-year-old victim had stopped to text a family member in a university parking lot on the 3900 block of Granny White Pike.

According to police, one of the men tapped the driver's side window of her car with a handgun and told her to get out. The woman said she reached for her purse, which is when another teen said, "You're not taking that."

The victim them got out of her car, which is when one of the teens told her to run. She called police from a nearby home.

Two other suspects, 18-year-olds Brendon Prettyman and Justin Webb, were arrested the weekend of Aug. 12.

A fourth person is still being sought in connection with the case. Detectives have not released this person's name.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 3rd suspect arrested in armed carjacking at Lipscomb UniversityMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.