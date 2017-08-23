Discussions continue to simmer over Confederate statues

The bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is currently on display at the Tennessee State Capitol. (WSMV)

Sen. Lamar Alexander is jumping into a controversy over the push to remove a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee Capitol.

Alexander says an appropriate place to remember those involved in the Civil War would be museums and battlefields.

"But for a place of honor, such as the state Capitol, that's a place that ought to be reserved only for Tennesseans," said Alexander, in part, in a statement.

News 4 is looking at how other lawmakers are reacting.

Perhaps the bigger question when it comes to removing statues is where to draw the line.

This discussion is intensifying after a newly reformed white supremacist group announced plans to protest the removal of the Fort Sanders monument in Knoxville, which honors fallen Confederate soldiers.

The monument has already been defaced and cleaned. There are petitions to have it remove and petitions to have it saved.

Last week, some members of the Knoxville City Council said they would prefer to keep the monument where it is.

All of this debate was intensifying when white supremacists and neo-Nazis converged on Charlottesville, VA, to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue there.

Last week, TN Gov. Bill Haslam called for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Capitol.

A new state law requires the State Historical Commission to provide a waiver first.

Haslam serves on that commission and said he wants the local government to decide these sorts of issues.

"I think the city of Memphis should decide what happens on its own property," Haslam said. "We're a state of laws, and we don't just get to obey the ones that we like."

On a national morning show Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence took a different position on statues, saying they help tell America's whole story.

"Rather than pulling down monuments that some are wanting to do, rather than tearing down monuments that've graced our cities all across our country for years, we ought to be building more monuments, we ought to be celebrating the men and women that helped our nation move toward a whole perfect union and tell the whole story of America," Pence said.

The discussion begs the question that many of you have asked: What do you do about Bedford, TN? And the license plates of its 45,000 residents bearing the name? Must those be changed as well?

According to News 4's research, Bedford is not named after Nathan Bedford Forrest. The city is named it after Thomas Bedford, the American Revolutionary war officer and the area's large landowner.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.