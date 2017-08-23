Discussions continue to simmer over Confederate statues

Last week, TN Gov. Bill Haslam called for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Capitol. A new state law requires the State Historical Commission to provide a waiver first.More >>
Hendersonville police arrested Kristin Mays after her daughter drowned in a pool at an apartment complex on Aug. 12.More >>
Wednesday night's jackpot has grown to a whopping $700 million. With a cash payout of $440 million, it's the second-largest jackpot in lottery history.More >>
A teenager who had not been seen for 11 days has emerged on his own from Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park.More >>
A $2 million grant program aims to improve security at courthouses across Tennessee.More >>
Record traffic at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport have officials considering an expansion of the facility.More >>
If you have a few hours to spare and you're looking for an adventure with the family, why not take them fishing?More >>
You already know 100 people are moving to Nashville every day, but you might not know it's creating a child care crisis.More >>
An endangered child alert has been canceled after a 13-year-old Jackson girl was found safe on Tuesday.More >>
Allen Rodriguez, 16, hasn’t been seen since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen near Betsy Terrace Drive.More >>
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
It can be frustrating to send a text and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.More >>
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton is facing a backlash for an Instagram post -- later deleted -- that touted the couple's wealth.More >>
A baby born during a solar eclipse is rare, but for one family, it happened twice.More >>
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >>
You already know 100 people are moving to Nashville every day, but you might not know it's creating a child care crisis.More >>
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >>
