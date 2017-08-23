KY mother charged in daughter's drowning death - WSMV Channel 4

KY mother charged in daughter's drowning death

Kristin Mays (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Kristin Mays (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
A Kentucky mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter.

Hendersonville police arrested Kristin Mays after her daughter drowned in a pool at an apartment complex on Aug. 12.

Authorities said Mays was supposed to be watching her daughter but let her out of her sight.

The child was found under the water in the deep end. She later died at the hospital.

Mays, 25, is from Elkton, KY. She is charged with criminally negligent homicide and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

