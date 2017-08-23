Powerball mania sweeping the country as jackpot rises to $700M - WSMV Channel 4

Powerball mania sweeping the country as jackpot rises to $700M

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Time is running out to buy your Powerball ticket!

Wednesday night's jackpot has grown to a whopping $700 million. With a cash payout of $440 million, it's the second-largest jackpot in lottery history.

Tennessee has had some luck with the lottery in the past.

Someone in Erin won $2 million, and another person in Memphis won $200,000 this week.

You may remember the largest jackpot in history was more than $1.5 billion, which was won last year by a lucky family in Munford.

Six Powerball jackpots have been won in Tennessee:

  • $420.9 million - Nov. 26, 2016 - Lafayette
  • $528.8 million (one-third of $1.58 billion jackpot) - Jan. 13, 2016 - Munford
  • $144.1 million - Nov. 4, 2015 - Antioch
  • $50 million - March 21, 2015 - Knox County
  • $259.8 million - June 11, 2014 - Knoxville
  • $25.5 million - March 30, 2005 - South Pittsburg

