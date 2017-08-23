Powerball mania sweeping the country as jackpot rises to $700M

Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.

Drawing nears for Powerball jackpot that's climbed to $700M

Wednesday night's jackpot has grown to a whopping $700 million. With a cash payout of $440 million, it's the second-largest jackpot in lottery history.

Tennessee has had some luck with the lottery in the past.

Someone in Erin won $2 million, and another person in Memphis won $200,000 this week.

You may remember the largest jackpot in history was more than $1.5 billion, which was won last year by a lucky family in Munford.

Six Powerball jackpots have been won in Tennessee:

$420.9 million - Nov. 26, 2016 - Lafayette

$528.8 million (one-third of $1.58 billion jackpot) - Jan. 13, 2016 - Munford

$144.1 million - Nov. 4, 2015 - Antioch

$50 million - March 21, 2015 - Knox County

$259.8 million - June 11, 2014 - Knoxville

$25.5 million - March 30, 2005 - South Pittsburg

