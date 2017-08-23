Opportunities for fishing may be closer than you think

If you have a few hours to spare and you're looking for an adventure with the family, why not take them fishing?

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, trophy fish are caught directly within Metro Nashville city limits.

One prime location is Ezell Park, south of Nashville International Airport, where smallmouth bass are thriving in Mill Creek.

Justin Spaulding, a river and fishing expert with TWRA, said it’s one of the hottest fishing spots around. He suggests using a green or brown rubber grub on a spincast or a woolly bugger on a fly line.

"Folks come through here and catch trophy smallmouth," Spaulding said. "You wouldn’t expect it, being right in the wheelhouse of Nashville."

The fishing access point is about half mile down a walking trail east of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. While the area is surrounded by commercial development and industry, the creek itself is a lush, green escape from city life.

You could even forget you were fishing in city limits, if it wasn’t for the occasional 737 roaring just a few hundred feet overhead.

Mill Creek also happens to be home to the federally endangered Nashville crayfish, exclusive to Mill Creek. Spaulding said the Nashville crayfish is discernible by its white, milky patches on its sides. The TWRA advises against catching the crayfish or using it as bait, so as not to disturb the delicate species.

Another natural resource that may be endangered is Mill Creek itself. With rapid growth and development, Spaulding said there’s more trash and debris found floating in the creek itself and alongside the trails. As a courtesy, they ask visitors to not only clean up after themselves, but to kindly take a few extra pieces of trash along with them when they leave.

TWRA also asks local residents to be extra careful with grass clippings from mowing their lawns, making sure those clippings don't find their way into the streets, and inevitably into the creek, where they can clog the flow and disrupt habitats.

