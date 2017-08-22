Columbia police search for missing teen

Allen Rodriguez was last seen on Tuesday morning. (Source: Columbia PD)

Police in Columbia are searching for a missing teen.

Allen Rodriguez, 16, hasn’t been seen since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen near Betsy Terrace Drive.

Rodriguez is 5’7” tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He has braided, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Columbia police at 931-560-1670.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.