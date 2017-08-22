New details about alleged murder weapon in Holly Bobo case

With three weeks to go until the start of the Holly Bobo murder trial, lawyers are talking about an alleged murder weapon that was recently discovered.

That gun is an Arminius model HW5 32 Smith and Wesson long revolver.

Court documents show the gun was found with four rounds in it near John Holladay Road in Decatur County. The original pictures taken by investigators show an extremely rusted revolver in an inoperable state.

Investigators cleaned and tested the gun. They say it does not appear it was stolen or used in any other crimes. Investigators did not find blood present in the fifth cartridge.

The defense wants an expert to determine how long the gun was in the ground. They say it may have been there since before Bobo was murdered.

They also want an expert to determine if the hole in Bobo’s skull could have come from a .32 caliber gun. They say the original discovery suggest the hole was made by a bigger and more powerful gun.

Zach Adams is one of the three men charged with the kidnapping and rape of Bobo. He will be the first to stand trial.

The trial is set to begin on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.