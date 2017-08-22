New details about alleged murder weapon in Holly Bobo case

Allen Rodriguez, 16, hasn’t been seen since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen near Betsy Terrace Drive.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
You already know 100 people are moving to Nashville every day, but you might not know it's creating a child care crisis.More >>
With three weeks to go until the start of the Holly Bobo murder trial, lawyers are talking about an alleged murder weapon that was recently discovered.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 48 near Southerland Road.More >>
For years, the city of Hopkinsville has been looking to the eclipse as a major boost to the local economy. Hotels were built and restaurants were opened in preparation for the big day. Now that it's passed, did the crowds live up to expectations?More >>
Expensive hotel prices have forced some big conventions to look elsewhere for hotel space, causing a dip in the number of conventions in Nashville this year, according to industry leaders.More >>
In Rutherford County, the emergency food bank had recently dismantled and left many unserved.More >>
Last year, the city released plans for a 50-acre greenspace along the east side of the property. Now, the MLS2Nashville ownership group has proposed a 30,000-seat soccer stadium to be built on the hill next to the speedway.More >>
After the News 4 I-Team investigated accusations a Davidson County Election Commission administrator made inappropriate comments to employees, a Metro councilwoman’s assessment states Jeff Roberts lacks appropriate judgment when it comes to communicating with staff.More >>
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >>
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >>
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
I’m sure you’ve heard the terms Sebum, white blood cells, bacteria, and dead skin cells, but how do these four form the perfect storm that becomes a pimple or zit?More >>
Vanderbilt University reported a female student was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a residence hall on Monday.More >>
A teenager is in critical condition after a home invasion turned violent early Tuesday morning.More >>
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton is facing a backlash for an Instagram post -- later deleted -- that touted the couple's wealth.More >>
